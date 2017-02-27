Apps and sites that help kids give back

Donating to charity through text messages and websites is great, but kids may need something more interactive to help them understand how they’re helping. Apps and sites can help families take direct action, learn about important causes and nurture compassion. Aside from developing empathy and gratitude, helping others can boost kids’ self-esteem and expand their worldview. From a trivia game that eases world hunger to stories about people in need, these apps and sites help kids do good.
▪ Sustainaville – An Ethical Game: Sustainable-community sim app teaches kids to help and conserve. Recommended for ages 8 and older. Devices: iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Mac, Android, Fire phone, Kindle Fire, Windows Phone
▪ Free Rice: Free Rice exists to provide free education and help end world hunger. Period. Recommended for ages 9 and older. freerice.com
▪ PeaceCorps.gov/kids: Peace Corps Challenge fosters understanding and compassion across the globe. Recommended for ages 11 and older. peacecorps.gov/kids
▪ Charity Miles – Running and Walking Distance Tracker: Kids can help charities of their choice through walking, running and biking. Recommended for ages 13 and older. Devices: iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Android
▪ TakingITGlobal: By providing digital camaraderie with real opportunities to create social change, the site is an excellent resource for activist-minded teens. Recommended for ages 13 and older. tigweb.org
▪ Youth Service America: Thorough resource connects kids to organizations and grants to make a positive impact in their communities. Recommended for ages 13 and older. ysa.org
▪ Volunteer Match: Safe, secure site links teens to volunteer opportunities in their communities and online. Recommended for ages 15 and older. volunteermatch.org
▪ DoSomething.org: Not-for-profit site encourages and supports youths to get involved in social change. Recommended for ages 16 and older. dosomething.org
