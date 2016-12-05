The single life of Wichita

Wichita isn’t so great for singles, according to a new ranking by WalletHub, a personal finance website.
Wichita ranked 99 out of 150 cities nationwide.
The ranking compared various factors in each city, including the percent of single people, singles gender balance, nightlife options per capita, rent for a one-bedroom apartment, online dating opportunities, restaurant meal costs, beer and wine prices, movie costs and beauty salon costs.
Wichita ranked sixth worst in the nation for the romance and fun ranking.
It fared better for the dating economics rank and dating opportunities rank – at 67 among the ranking’s 150 cities.
Of course, Wichita’s reputation as a place to raise a family compared to the top contenders of San Francisco, Las Vegas and Miami might be unsurprising.
Top cities for singles
1. San Francisco, Calif.
2. Orlando, Fla.
3. Seattle, Wash.
4. San Diego, Calif.
5. Boston, Mass.
6. Austin, Texas
7. Las Vegas, Nev.
8. Phoenix, Ariz.
9. Miami, Fla.
10. Los Angeles, Calif.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
