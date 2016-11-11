Dear Facebook: We're not dead

This striking 1956 Chevy 210 sedan, seen against the backdrop of a covered bridge, is the pride and joy of Jerry and Bobbi McMillen, long-time Wichita street rodders. Finished in a lustrous Candy Apple Root Beer paint job, the car loves being displayed in full Kansas sunlight. (Video by Mike Berry / Kansas.com)
Kansas has places where the trilogy of rolling topography, flowing water and cracked limestone all come together. Four of the best waterfalls in Kansas are within a 25-minute drive of tiny Sedan, a Chautauqua Hills town 90 miles southeast of Wichita. (Video by Michael Pearce / Kansas.com)
The McLean family is hosting an estate sale in their Benjamin Hills home. The neighborhood was named after Benjamin McLean and a lot of his World War II memorabilia is for sale, along with items from around the world. (video by Jaime Green)