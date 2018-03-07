Scientists have just confirmed what is being described as the first known case of a person being killed by a flying beach umbrella. It took winds estimated at just 22 miles an hour.
Cause of death: A flying beach umbrella

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

March 07, 2018 10:33 PM

Beware those beach umbrellas - they're more dangerous than they look.

A 55-year-old woman died after being struck in the chest by a windblown beach umbrella, according to research just published by The Journal of Forensic Sciences. Winds estimated at 22 miles an hour whipped the umbrella through the air and struck her in the ribs, damaging her heart.

She died later at the hospital. Factoring in the weight of the umbrella and the wind speeds at the time - speeds that would barely catch a Kansan's attention - scientists estimate the tip of the umbrella stabbed the woman in the chest and struck her with a force of 16,000 pounds per square inch.

She died despite undergoing emergency surgery, The Verge reported.

