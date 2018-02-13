Twitter weighs in on Ash Wednesday and Valentine's day

PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault.
Musician Justin Timberlake was asked about a possible `N Sync reunion and a Janet Jackson appearance in his return to the Super Bowl halftime show, but he ruled out that special guests would show up during a press conference Thursday. He did predict a show that will include things "never done before."
Host and referee of Animal Planet's annual "Puppy Bowl," Dan Schachner, says this season ups the ante with the addition of a sloth. "Dog Bowl" airs on February 3 and the puppies head into their match on Super Bowl Sunday, February 4.
The moon put on a rare cosmic show Wednesday: a red blue moon, super big and super bright. It was the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse, or blood moon because of its red hue.