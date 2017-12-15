More Videos

Pause
  • 6-year-old Kansas boy makes hundreds of holiday gifts for local law enforcement

    6-year-old Oliver Davis from Overland Park took it upon himself to hand out Christmas gifts in the form of ornaments to local law enforcement officers.

6-year-old Oliver Davis from Overland Park took it upon himself to hand out Christmas gifts in the form of ornaments to local law enforcement officers. Brandi Jones/Facebook
6-year-old Oliver Davis from Overland Park took it upon himself to hand out Christmas gifts in the form of ornaments to local law enforcement officers. Brandi Jones/Facebook

Living

This 6-year-old Kansan hands out 300 gifts for police: ‘He’s part of the police force’

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

December 15, 2017 11:58 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

Oliver Davis has always been a giver.

After previous forays into philanthropy, Oliver, 6, was struck by the long hours some police officers have to work during the holiday season.

So he made more than 300 ornaments and has been delivering them in his wagon to Kansas City departments for 10 straight days.

Each heart-shaped ornament is personally signed by Oliver and includes a message:

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for all you do to keep us safe. “God bless you. Your life matters.”

He and his mother, Brandi Davis, have been busy stopping at a department or two per day since Dec. 5 to surprise officers with the gift.

They’ve stopped at departments in Shawnee, Leawood, Overland Park, Merriam, Kansas City, Kan., and have plans to stop by Olathe on Monday.

He’ll also bring apples and other snacks with a sign attached, such as, “You’re awesome to the core.”

After previously donating flowers to nursing homes last year and, two months ago, setting up a free stand of donuts and lemonade for officers, Oliver was made an honorary officer by Leawood police.

“They think he’s part of the force,” Brandi Davis said. “We pass there and he says, ‘That’s where I work.’”

Pause
  • 'Officer Oliver' gets a new partner for his mission of good deeds

    The last few months have been busy for Oliver Davis of Overland Park who became a viral star because of his passion for police. He’s making the rounds now with a new partner named Ruby, a soft-coated Wheaton terrier puppy he considers his "police dog."

'Officer Oliver' gets a new partner for his mission of good deeds

The last few months have been busy for Oliver Davis of Overland Park who became a viral star because of his passion for police. He’s making the rounds now with a new partner named Ruby, a soft-coated Wheaton terrier puppy he considers his "police dog."

Courtesy of Brandi Davis

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

Pause
