This 6-year-old Kansan hands out 300 gifts for police: ‘He’s part of the police force’

6-year-old Kansas boy makes hundreds of holiday gifts for local law enforcement 6-year-old Oliver Davis from Overland Park took it upon himself to hand out Christmas gifts in the form of ornaments to local law enforcement officers. 6-year-old Oliver Davis from Overland Park took it upon himself to hand out Christmas gifts in the form of ornaments to local law enforcement officers. Brandi Jones/Facebook

6-year-old Oliver Davis from Overland Park took it upon himself to hand out Christmas gifts in the form of ornaments to local law enforcement officers. Brandi Jones/Facebook