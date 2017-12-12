More Videos

  • Flat head Ford

    Nick Mardis came by his love of flathead Fords naturally enough. His parents drove a 1940 Ford when he was a youngster and he had a hopped-up ’39 Ford coupe when he was in high school. “It had a good running flathead in it. It would outrun a ’57 Chevy Duntov Special … those guys couldn’t believe it,” he said. Flathead Fords were a way of life to him, he said.

Ivan’s Playhouse

Local

Ivan’s Playhouse

New exhibit at Museum of World Treasures helps children explore history through play. (Video by Beccy Tanner)

United Way helps keep kids warm with giveaway

Local

United Way helps keep kids warm with giveaway

The United Way of the Plains used money from the former local Boeing Employees Community Fund to give away shoes, socks, hats and gloves to students at Cooper, Colvin and Oaklawn elementary schools on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.

Drone photography comes to the Wichita Eagle

Aviation

Drone photography comes to the Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle purchased a drone last July and three of our photographers have become FAA-certified small Unmanned Aerial System pilots. We use the drone to bring fresh perspectives and images to stories. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal

Religion

He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal

In 1988, Jerry Waddell stopped a church shooting by hurling a hymnal at the shooter who had already killed one and injured a number of others. Waddell chased down and body-slammed the shooter; others helped hold him down until police arrived. Today, he thinks churches need to take the possibility of violence seriously and is actively working to made his church more secure. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (November 27, 2017)

Orange '60s Eye Katcher

Cars

Orange '60s Eye Katcher

Dan Nitcher’s ‘Eye Katcher’ rolls the calendar back to the 1960s. “I always wanted an old hot rod,” says Dan Nitcher. But he wasn’t sure he was ready to trade his customized Chevy Suburban for one. A friend put him on the trail of a black primered 1930 Ford Tudor in Wichita that he said the owner might be willing to swap for his finished Suburban. But before he could get there to look at the car, another friend bought it and took it to Chanute, where he planned to finish the project car. (Video by Mike Berry / The Wichita Eagle)

Still hooked after 1,000 races

Local

Still hooked after 1,000 races

Seventy-year-old Trudy Calloway runs her 1,001 race on Thanksgiving Day, doing it with her best time this year, at GraceMed’s signature fundraising event The Say Grace Race. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)