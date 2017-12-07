K-State was featured in the Dec. 7 edition of the New York Times Crossword.
Kansas university hits the crossword big time

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

December 07, 2017 03:39 PM

A Kansas university made it into the Dec. 7 edition of the New York Times Crossword – horizontal, line 31.

Can you solve it?

Here are the clues:

▪ Six letters

▪ Informal name for the school

▪ Part of the Big 12 Conference

▪ The Wildcats

How many clues did it take you to solve line 31 and figure out that K-State was in the New York Times Crossword?

Twitter user @JohnZachary1, a fan of most crosswords, tweeted that Dec. 7 is the first time K-State has appeared in the crossword puzzle.

“Kudos to KState for finally making it to the big leagues,” he said.

While the official New York Times Crossword team has not immediately confirmed that this is K-State’s first time in the puzzle, its Twitter account — @NYTimesWordplay — “liked” @JohnZachary1’s tweet.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

