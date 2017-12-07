Kansas university hits the crossword big time

A Kansas university made it into the Dec. 7 edition of the New York Times Crossword – horizontal, line 31.
Can you solve it?
Here are the clues:
▪ Six letters
▪ Informal name for the school
▪ Part of the Big 12 Conference
▪ The Wildcats
How many clues did it take you to solve line 31 and figure out that K-State was in the New York Times Crossword?
So @KState was an answer in the New York Times crossword today. pic.twitter.com/A03XkpI6RJ— Dylan Lysen (@DylanLysen) December 7, 2017
Twitter user @JohnZachary1, a fan of most crosswords, tweeted that Dec. 7 is the first time K-State has appeared in the crossword puzzle.
“Kudos to KState for finally making it to the big leagues,” he said.
Fun Fact: Today, Dec. 7, 2017, is the first day that @KState has ever appeared in the New York Times Crossword.— John Zachary (@JohnZachary1) December 7, 2017
Kudos to KState for finally making it to the big leagues.
While the official New York Times Crossword team has not immediately confirmed that this is K-State’s first time in the puzzle, its Twitter account — @NYTimesWordplay — “liked” @JohnZachary1’s tweet.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
