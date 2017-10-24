Car collides with deer. After repairs, it’s donated to Wichita woman

Teri West, a survivor of domestic violence in Wichita, has never owned a car.
That changed Thursday, Oct. 19 when Collision Centers CARSTAR in Wichita and State Farm presented her with the keys to her very own 2012 Chevrolet Impala. The car has gone through a lot – it was totaled after colliding with a deer.
This car was struck by a deer. It's been repaired & fully restored & will be donated to a victim of domestic violence tomorrow in #Wichita. pic.twitter.com/Gk6pQui2kA— Jim Camoriano, APR (@SF_JimC) October 18, 2017
But the car still had hope thanks to National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program.
The vehicle was donated to the community service program, which repairs vehicles and then donates them to those who need transportation help.
State Farm donated the salvaged vehicle to CARSTAR, who repaired it to full working condition to then donate to West as part of domestic violence awareness month.
West, a client of Harbor House Shelter, was nominated for the car by Catholic Charities.
“This is such an amazing gift for myself and my children,” West said. “I am extremely grateful to have been chosen and for the positive impact it will make in my life and the lives of my children.”
