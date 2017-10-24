More Videos

  • This donated car is going to change her life

Teri West, a domestic violence survivor, received a "Recycled Ride," a 2012 Chevy Impala, on Thursday. "Recycled Rides" is a community service project of body shops and insurance companies. West is a client of Harbor House and was nominated by Catholic Charities of Wichita. Businesses that participated are Collision Specialists CARSTAR Auto Body and State Farm Insurance.
Living

Car collides with deer. After repairs, it’s donated to Wichita woman

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 24, 2017 3:56 PM

Teri West, a survivor of domestic violence in Wichita, has never owned a car.

That changed Thursday, Oct. 19 when Collision Centers CARSTAR in Wichita and State Farm presented her with the keys to her very own 2012 Chevrolet Impala. The car has gone through a lot – it was totaled after colliding with a deer.

But the car still had hope thanks to National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program.

The vehicle was donated to the community service program, which repairs vehicles and then donates them to those who need transportation help.

State Farm donated the salvaged vehicle to CARSTAR, who repaired it to full working condition to then donate to West as part of domestic violence awareness month.

West, a client of Harbor House Shelter, was nominated for the car by Catholic Charities.

“This is such an amazing gift for myself and my children,” West said. “I am extremely grateful to have been chosen and for the positive impact it will make in my life and the lives of my children.”

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

