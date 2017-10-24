Car collides with deer. After repairs, it’s donated to Wichita woman

More Videos 2:39 Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes Pause 2:05 The Oscars of the Kansas restaurant scene 2:30 Longtime friend will not give up searching for missing woman 0:48 Streets in Wichita neighborhoods getting facelifts 4:01 This is only a drill -- a really, really big drill 2:04 K-State QB Alex Delton on Oklahoma loss 1:09 2017-18 Shockers dazzle crowd at Shocker Madness 1:00 What you may not know about your Shockers 2:04 Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials 3:17 Don't make a $10,000 mistake. Tips on how to spot flood-damaged cars Video Link copy Embed Code copy

This donated car is going to change her life Teri West, a domestic violence survivor, received a "Recycled Ride," a 2012 Chevy Impala, on Thursday. "Recycled Rides" is a community service project of body shops and insurance companies. West is a client of Harbor House and was nominated by Catholic Charities of Wichita. Businesses that participated are Collision Specialists CARSTAR Auto Body and State Farm Insurance. Teri West, a domestic violence survivor, received a "Recycled Ride," a 2012 Chevy Impala, on Thursday. "Recycled Rides" is a community service project of body shops and insurance companies. West is a client of Harbor House and was nominated by Catholic Charities of Wichita. Businesses that participated are Collision Specialists CARSTAR Auto Body and State Farm Insurance. theying@wichitaeagle.com

