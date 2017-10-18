Laddy with Wichita Police Department’s victims assistant unit attended Wednesday’s media briefing to raise awareness for domestic violence.
Laddy with Wichita Police Department’s victims assistant unit attended Wednesday’s media briefing to raise awareness for domestic violence. Kaitlyn Alanis The Wichita Eagle
Laddy with Wichita Police Department’s victims assistant unit attended Wednesday’s media briefing to raise awareness for domestic violence. Kaitlyn Alanis The Wichita Eagle

Living

Wear purple to support domestic violence survivors on #PurpleThursdayICT

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 18, 2017 4:10 PM

Harbor House with Catholic Charities is reminding people to wear purple these last two Thursdays of October to raise domestic violence awareness during its campaign, #PurpleThursdayICT.

“It shows survivors in the community that we stand with them, that we support them and that we’re here to offer our help,” Keri McGregor with Harbor House said during Wednesday’s police briefing. “We have clients in shelter now ... when they see people in the community wearing purple they think, ‘Wow, that’s because of me. That’s because they care. That’s because they hear what we’re going through and they care about it.”

McGregor also encourages people to use the #DVfreeICT hashtag to help eliminate the stigmas associated with domestic violence.

“We feel as a community if we can do that together we’ll reach far more people and save lives, and that’s the goal always,” she said.

The Wichita Family Crisis Center will be hosting a Community Engagement and Survivor Art Event for Domestic Violence Awareness Month from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27 at 413 S. Commerce. Survivor art and poetry will be displayed.

Laddy the Labrador with Wichita Police Department’s victims assistant unit attended the briefing while wearing a purple bow to also raise awareness for domestic violence. Laddy acts as a calming presence – free of charge from beginning to end – to those coping with criminal acts.

Both Catholic Charities’ Harbor House and the Wichita Family Crisis Center have a 24-hour crisis line for those who need help: Harbor House, 316-263-6000 and Wichita Family Crisis Center: 316-267-SAFE (7233).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Arizona high school dance team performs 'Wizard of Oz' to current music

    The Walden Grove High School PAC dance team performs a Wizard of Oz routine at the school's homecoming assembly in Sahuarita, Arizona.

Arizona high school dance team performs 'Wizard of Oz' to current music

Arizona high school dance team performs 'Wizard of Oz' to current music 7:20

Arizona high school dance team performs 'Wizard of Oz' to current music
Watch: Family finds dog alive, well after California wildfire 0:39

Watch: Family finds dog alive, well after California wildfire
Inside the Field of Screams: 'We actually had a guy ... pee himself.' 3:12

Inside the Field of Screams: 'We actually had a guy ... pee himself.'

View More Video