Living

Get your yarn on; six Kansas stores part of annual Yarn Hop

By Julie Mah

jmah@wichitaeagle.com

October 16, 2017 4:41 PM

Six Kansas yarn stores are participating in the 2017 Central Kansas Yarn Hop this week.

The Yarn Hop starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday and runs through 4 p.m. Sunday. Passports are $6; each stop on the trip earns you a chance at store drawings worth $150 to $175 each. If yarn enthusiasts make their way to all six stores, then their passport becomes a ticket for a grand prize drawing worth over $800.

The shops participating this year are Alpacas of Wildcat Hollow, Eskridge; Creation Station, Newton; iYarn, Winfield; the Shivering Sheep, Abilene; Yak’n Yarn, Topeka; and Yarns Sold and Told, Salina.

More information, can be found at www.centralksyarnhop.net.

