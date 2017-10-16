Get your yarn on; six Kansas stores part of annual Yarn Hop

Six Kansas yarn stores are participating in the 2017 Central Kansas Yarn Hop this week.
The Yarn Hop starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday and runs through 4 p.m. Sunday. Passports are $6; each stop on the trip earns you a chance at store drawings worth $150 to $175 each. If yarn enthusiasts make their way to all six stores, then their passport becomes a ticket for a grand prize drawing worth over $800.
The shops participating this year are Alpacas of Wildcat Hollow, Eskridge; Creation Station, Newton; iYarn, Winfield; the Shivering Sheep, Abilene; Yak’n Yarn, Topeka; and Yarns Sold and Told, Salina.
More information, can be found at www.centralksyarnhop.net.
