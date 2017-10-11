Facebook and Instagram went down Wednesday.
Living

Facebook went down, and some people freaked out

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 11, 2017 11:27 AM

Thousands of Facebook and Instagram users were unable to access their social media pages Wednesday morning.

Down Detector, which monitors outages, shows that nearly 10,000 people reported a problem with Facebook today. Forty percent reported a total blackout, 36 percent were unable to log in and 22 percent were having problems with the app.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook and Instagram,” a Facebook spokesperson said. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Some turned to desperate measures – turning Facebook off.

Others went crazy.

And some resorted to other social media sites.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

