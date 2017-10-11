Facebook went down, and some people freaked out

Thousands of Facebook and Instagram users were unable to access their social media pages Wednesday morning.
Down Detector, which monitors outages, shows that nearly 10,000 people reported a problem with Facebook today. Forty percent reported a total blackout, 36 percent were unable to log in and 22 percent were having problems with the app.
“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook and Instagram,” a Facebook spokesperson said. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”
Some turned to desperate measures – turning Facebook off.
Meanwhile in facebook #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/oHVU0EdJOf— Jesucristo (@jesucristonea) October 11, 2017
Others went crazy.
facebook is down & i'm currently freaking out #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/cITe0YOsif— TRL (@TRL) October 11, 2017
And some resorted to other social media sites.
People turning to twitter like #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/NwYPueZyx8— Superdry (@Superdry) October 11, 2017
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments