Which Halloween candy wins the taste buds of Kansans?

The most popular Halloween candy in Kansas has changed from last year – and it’s not because of the state’s leading agricultural industry.
“You might think with all that corn growing in Kansas, candy corn would be the obvious winner,” candy distributor candystore.com reported. “Nope, it didn’t even crack the top 3.”
Rather, a chocolate and peanut buttery candy topped the charts.
“Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are the new king of the Sunflower State,” candystore.com reported. The candy distributor took 10 years of sales data from 2007-2016, looking at the months leading up to Halloween.
Kansans bought 231,476 pounds of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups during the time data was collected, pushing the candy to the top.
Following the peanut butter cups, M&M’s ranked second with 230,082 pounds sold, and Double Bubble Gum placed third with 159,092 pounds sold.
“We also have relationships with major candy manufacturers and distributors – all of whom contributed and helped us verify that our data is on point,” the candy distributor reported.
According to the National Retail Federation estimates on Halloween candy, shoppers will spend $2.7 billion on candy for the holiday.
See the most popular Halloween candies in other states here:
