UltraVan Rally in south-central Kansas is almost cult-like 2:20

Energy key to Newton volleyball's undefeated day at home tournament 2:01

A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri 2:13

Video highlights of Mulvane's win over Collegiate 2:07

Family that fled Hurricane Harvey talks about ending up in Kansas 1:36

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting 1:31

Nico Hernandez’s home gym reopens 1:23

Butterflies abundant in Wichita right now 1:05

Carlo Brewer and Stephen Bodine argue over Evan Brewer 0:39

Miri's Minis to open in College Hill 0:53

  • As baby boomers age, big changes ahead for downtown senior center

    With renovations under way, Laurel Alkire, executive director of senior services of Wichita, talks about the need to upgrade their facility and services as baby boomers head into retirement. (Video by Fernando Salazar/ The Wichita Eagle)

With renovations under way, Laurel Alkire, executive director of senior services of Wichita, talks about the need to upgrade their facility and services as baby boomers head into retirement. (Video by Fernando Salazar/ The Wichita Eagle)
2017 Starliner Show

Cars

Custom cars, hot rods and great big airplanes – what more could you want on a perfect Saturday afternoon at the Kansas Aviation Museum, the site of the annual Starliner Car Show? (Video by Mike Berry / The Wichita Eagle)

Hurricane Harvey cats and dogs land in Wichita 

Pets

Beauties & Beasts 11th Hour Rescue in Wichita picked up nearly 70 dogs and cats that had been in Houston shelters before the hurricane hit. They were brought to Wichita to make room for animals found after the hurricane. Video courtesy of Lauren Peterson

A kid's Corvette dream come true

Cars

At the age of 9, he already had his eye on a jet black Corvette. David Larson had already developed an eye for cool cars. There was one in particular that fascinated him, a jet black 1962 Corvette. (Video by Mike Berry / The Wichita Eagle)

2-year-old needs a liver transplant

Health & Fitness

Kristi Jantz has been learning what it is to like with liver disease as she cares for her 2 year-old-son, Eli. Eli has been dealing with serious health issues since he was born, and eventually will need a liver transplant. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)