4 great phones you can’t get from your carrier

Despite the dozens of phones on display every time you walk into a carrier store, there are plenty of great phones you can’t buy there. Here are four that can only be had from online stores like Amazon, Best Buy or the manufacturer’s own website.
Huawei Mate 9
CNET rating: 4.0 stars out of 5 (Excellent)
The good: The Huawei Mate 9 has more power than you’ll need, a camera that’s great for arty shots and a battery that won’t quit on you by dinner.
The bad: Its screen is only full HD and its design is utterly forgettable.
The cost: $604.99 to $657.06
The bottom line: It doesn’t have the flame-prone Note 7’s beautiful lines and curves, but if you’re after a high-performance big-screened phone that won’t set your pants on fire, the Mate 9 is a great option.
Product review: www.cnet.com/products/huawei-mate-9/review/#ftagCAD187281f
Oppo R9s
CNET rating: 4.0 stars out of 5 (Excellent)
The good: The 16-megapixel front and rear cameras are all-star performers. The Oppo R9s will go for days on a single charge and has custom gesture controls.
The bad: You’ll feel the phone’s midrange design in its sharp-edged aluminum body and some clunky software navigation.
The cost: $529
The bottom line: Oppo’s R9s battery life and camera make it a great midprice buy, even if it isn’t as buttery-smooth as more upmarket phones.
Product review: www.cnet.com/products/oppo-r9s/review/#ftagCAD187281f
ZTE Axon 7
CNET rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 (Very good)
The good: The sophisticated and affordable ZTE Axon 7 has a zippy processor, expandable storage and loud speakers.
The bad: The phone is heavy, and power users won’t appreciate the nonremovable battery.
The cost: $389.99 to $399.99
The bottom line: The Axon 7 is ZTE’s best to date, but the OnePlus 3 is a better phone at the same price.
Product review: www.cnet.com/products/zte-axon-7/#ftagCAD187281f
Sony Xperia X Compact
CNET rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 (Very good)
The good: The Sony Xperia X Compact is a small, 4.6-inch phone with a beautiful display, an excellent camera and good battery life.
The bad: Only the Japanese model is waterproof, and the fingerprint sensor is disabled in the U.S. There’s a bit of lag when editing pictures or taking low-light photos.
The cost: $369.95 to $449.95
The bottom line: Sony’s Xperia X Compact is a small phone with an excellent camera, but it lacks some creature comforts, like waterproofing and, in the U.S., a fingerprint sensor.
Product review: www.cnet.com/products/sony-xperia-x-compact/review/#ftagCAD187281f
Comments