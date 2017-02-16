A song, a stroll, and finding love at Wal-Mart

NASA has released an awesome video showing what it looks like approaching Pluto. The video is made up of more than 100 high-resolution images taken by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft. The images were taken over six months as the spacecraft flew by Pluto in July 2015. Pluto used to be considered the ninth plant from the sun, but it was later reclassified as a "dwarf planet." (Courtesy of NASA)
Americans received an estimated 29.3 billion in unwanted telemarketing calls in 2016, according to a YouMail Robocall Index recently released. The Federal Trade Commission's Kati Daffin explains how to avoid these unwanted calls. (Federal Trade Commission/YouTube)
The Geese Police company uses highly-trained border collies to keep geese out of commercial and residential properties. The owner of Geese Police David Swickard explained that border collies' wolf-like glance is seen as a predator threat to geese.
American women have come far since the first women's rights convention in 1848. The first female conductor, speaker of the House, astronaut to walk in space, chess grandmaster and others explain what it was like to break the glass ceiling in their field and what is next for America's women. (Video by Natalie Fertig, Patrick Gleason, Ali Rizvi / McClatchy)