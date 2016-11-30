Illustrating the 2016 Word of the Year: xenophobia

Oliver Davis of Overland Park thinks of himself as a real policeman. He has the uniform, a motorcycle, and now he’s on a mission to perform good deeds just like the real police do. Music: "Carefree" by Kevin MacLeod/CC BY 3.0
A South Florida boy is being hailed a hero, weeks after he dashed to his baby brother’s rescue as the infant fell off a changing table. In the video, the 11-month-old baby was on a changing table, and when his mother had her back turned, the boy's leg went over the table, and he fell. But, in an incredible move, the baby's big brother managed to catch the 30-pound baby before he hit the floor.
Nine-year-old Addison lays comatose in her parents' Goddard home, as her incurable brain cancer takes away her final days. It’s been 10 months since she drew her beloved bow and shot an arrow. She’s been immobile and unresponsive for about four weeks. But within that same period of time the girl known for a beaming smile and bouncing red ponytail has been to archery shoots and bow hunts far across the world. (Video by Bo Rader / kansas.com)
The Butterball Turkey Talk Line launched in 1981 to help home cooks make turkeys for Thanksgiving. The hotline has helped 50 million people so far. Supervisor Marjorie Klindera shared what it's like to work on the hotline. (Meta Viers and Cristina Rayas/McClatchy)
The supermoon on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, is expected to be "super" for two reasons: It is the only supermoon this year to be completely full, and it is the closest moon to Earth since 1948. (Courtesy of NASA)