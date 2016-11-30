Illustrating the 2016 Word of the Year: xenophobia

Robert Reich, professor of public policy at University of California, Berkeley and former U.S. Secretary of Labor, shares his take on Dictionary.com’s 2016 Word of the Year choice.

Family

9-year-old son caught his baby brother as he fell off diaper table

A South Florida boy is being hailed a hero, weeks after he dashed to his baby brother’s rescue as the infant fell off a changing table. In the video, the 11-month-old baby was on a changing table, and when his mother had her back turned, the boy's leg went over the table, and he fell. But, in an incredible move, the baby's big brother managed to catch the 30-pound baby before he hit the floor.

Outdoors

Arrows for Addison

Nine-year-old Addison lays comatose in her parents' Goddard home, as her incurable brain cancer takes away her final days. It’s been 10 months since she drew her beloved bow and shot an arrow. She’s been immobile and unresponsive for about four weeks. But within that same period of time the girl known for a beaming smile and bouncing red ponytail has been to archery shoots and bow hunts far across the world. (Video by Bo Rader / kansas.com)

Carrie Rengers

30-second pizza

A Papa John's pizza in 30 seconds. Watch as Saleen Shrestha, store manager of the 21st and Tyler Papa John's whips out a Papa John's cheese pizza. (Video by Bo Rader / kansas.com)

Family

Dear Facebook: We're not dead

Several Eagle staffers discovered a startling note at the top of their Facebook page telling their friends how to remember their loved one. (November 11, 2016) video by Jaime Green

Entertainment Videos