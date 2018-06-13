New movies in WIchita for week of June 15: Parr family returns in 'Incredibles 2'

BEST BET THIS WEEK
"Incredibles 2" —It's been 14 years since we last saw Pixar’s superhero family, but this sequel picks up right where the first film left off, as Elastigirl becomes the face of a new campaign to return "supers" to their glory while Mr. Incredible stays at home with the kids. It all kind of looks like "Mr. Mom" meets "Superman," if Superman were married with children. And animated.
ALSO NEW THIS WEEK
"SuperFly" —Remake of the iconic 1972 blaxploitation film with Trevor Jackson (TV's "Grown-ish") taking over the role of career criminal Youngblood Priest, who wants out of the Atlanta drug scene but one little slip up threatens to bring his whole operation down before he can make his exit.
"Tag" —This comedy is supposedly based on a true story about a group of former classmates who organize an elaborate, annual game of tag that requires them to travel all over the country. It's got a great cast: Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner, Rashida Jones, Ed Helms, Isla Fisher and Jake Johnson. You're it!
SPECIAL SCREENING
"Back to the Future" — The Orpheum's Summer Blockbuster Film Series presents the adventures of Marty McFly, who hops in a time-traveling DeLorean to go back to 1955, where he meets his future parents and becomes his mother’s romantic interest. Ew! But he must make sure they meet or all is changed forever. Showing at 7 p.m. Monday, June 18, at the Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway. Tickets are $7, $6 for students, seniors and military.
"Grease Sing-A-Long" — Like ramma lamma lamma ka dinga da dinga dong! That doesn't make any sense to you? Well, you'd better brush up on your "Grease" lyrics and join the fun for the sing-a-long version of the classic musical. Showing at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Orpheum.
