New call center will bring over 150 jobs to Wichita

Another call center is shaping up to eventually add 150 jobs to the Wichita area.
American Directions, a company that conducts surveys and call research on the behalf of other companies, plans to open a call center at Parklane Shopping Center at 917 South Glendale later this month.
The company looked at four or five cities for the center. Wichita was chosen for its "tremendous workforce of qualified individuals," said Brian Lopez, director of the call center.
The call center is the company's first in the Midwest.
The company said it plans to start operations during mid-June with 50 employees, then add about 100 employees over the next few months. Starting pay will be $10 an hour; with an incentive plan, workers can make up to $11.25 an hour. The job offers two hours of vacation per 48 hours worked, and one hour of sick leave per 48 hours worked, Lopez said.
The company started recruiting Friday morning at the Young Adult Job Fair at the Wichita Workforce Center. Those interested can also apply at adg-research.com/employment.
