International House of Bewilderment: Pancake fans confused by IHOP, er, IHOb claim

If you believe the claims made on IHOP's official Twitter account on Monday, IHOP has plans to change its name.

To IHOb.

Say what?

The tweet, posted on Monday morning, reads, "For 60 pancakin' years, we've been IHOP. Now' we're flippin' our name to IHOb."

Apparently, the world will find out what the "b" is meant to stand for this coming Monday, June 11. In the meantime, the company is teasing its social media followers. A tweet posted on Tuesday asking people to vote for what the "b" might stand for. (The choices: Biscuits, Bacon, Butternut Squash and Barnacles.)

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018

IHOP has been around for 60 years, and its famous acronym stands for International House of Pancakes. Industry watchers are speculating that it's all a publicity stunt. CNNMoney even reported that there are no live trademark requests filed for IHOB, and no Facebook page exists for it, either.

Some people speculating that it's just an clever way to reintroduce its pineapple upside down pancakes to the menu.

I, for one, predict that it's much ado about nothing.

But in the meantime, I'm enjoying some of the social media response, especially this one, which references one of the best ever scenes from "The Office."

So what do you think? Is it the "b" stunt believable? And if so, what do you think (hope) the b stands for?