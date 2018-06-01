CrimeStoppers tip leads SWAT team to four people with warrants

Following up on an anonymous CrimeStoppers tip, Wichita police used a SWAT team and K9 unit to investigate at about 2:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of N. Grove Road. Officers detained six people and arrested four of them under existing warrants. No injuries occurred during the arrest.
The person who submitted the tip said they were concerned about the behavior of a 32-year-old man and that the man had a high-powered rifle in the residence. The person also reported that another 34-year-old man lived at residence. Investigators found that the two men had warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated battery through the Kansas Department of Corrections, prompting the department to arrest the men using the SWAT and K9 teams.
A 32-year-old man, a 34-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were booked into jail for Kansas Department of Corrections warrants. The 32-year-old man is also under suspicion of possession of a firearm by felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 35-year-old woman was also arrested for a warrant by the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office.
Officer Charley Davidson said there was no known relationship between the four people arrested.
Comments