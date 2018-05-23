Luxury kitchens featured in Junior League home tours

Hidden pantries, large open floor plans and double islands are some of the features you'll find in six upscale homes featured on the Junior League of Wichita's sixth annual Kitchen Tours.
All of the homes on the tour – as well as the seventh home where a VIP party is being held – are lakeside houses in the Emerald Bay Estates community, located in northwest Wichita, where home prices start in the $400,000 range. The development features a 66-acre lake for water sports and sandy shorelines.
The tour benefits the Junior League's efforts to combat child abuse through awareness, prevention and intervention.
Some key things to look for in the homes include the castle-inspired exterior and inside décor at 2538 N. Paradise Court, the hidden pantry and double islands at 4202 W. Shoreline St., the ample countertops and the owners' favorite dining table at 4315 W. Emerald Bay, two Old World buffets that helped inspire the style at 2628 N. Paradise Court, the double islands at 2514 N. Paradise Court and the large center island and open concept that create an ideal entertaining space in the kitchen at 4405 W. Emerald Bay.
Junior League Kitchen Tours
Where: Emerald Bay Estates development — tours of 2514 N. Paradise Ct., 2538 N. Paradise Court, 2628 N. Paradise Court, 4315 W. Emerald Bay, 4405 W. Emerald Bay & 4202 W. Shoreline St.; VIP party at 2509 N. Bayside
When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, June 2; VIP party 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Tickets: $50 for tour only, $60 for tour and VIP party; $25 for VIP party only; purchase online on Junior League of Wichita website
More information: jlwichita.org
Comments