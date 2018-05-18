He was arrested again for breaking into cars, police say. It's the fourth time this year

Wichita police nabbed a 32-year-old man on suspicion of breaking into an unlocked vehicle last week — and they say it's the fourth time this year that he's been arrested for breaking into other people's cars.
In this latest case, Adam Tyler Quick was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for getting into a vehicle in the 1700 block of North Tunis, near 13th and Ridge, and damaging its ignition shortly after 7 a.m. on May 9, according to Wichita police records and agency spokesman Charley Davidson. It's owner saw Quick walk away from the vehicle and called 911, Davidson said.
Officers were swift to respond and found Quick nearby, Davidson said. He was arrested at 7:40 a.m. May 9, police records show.
Davidson said last week's arrest is Quick's fourth so far in 2018. Booking records show he was jailed on suspicion of theft and possession of stolen property on Feb. 3; battery, attempted theft and burglary on March 30; and criminal deprivation of property and burglary on May 9.
He was not listed as a current inmate in the Sedgwick County Jail on Friday morning. Sedgwick County District Court records don't show any criminal charges for him on any of the cases he was booked into jail on.
Comments