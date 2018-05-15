Detective reads Emily Glass' handwritten statement detailing the day before Lucas Hernandez was reported missing

Emily Glass in on trial for a misdemeanor charge of endangering her 1-year-old daughter. She's accused of smoking marijuana before driving the child to a restaurant. She reported her stepson, Lucas Hernandez, missing the next day.
Travis Heying
Stepmom of Lucas Hernandez in court

Crime & Courts

Stepmom of Lucas Hernandez in court

Det. Ryan Schomaker describes Emily Glass as “not emotional” after the disappearance of Lucas Hernandez. Glass was in court for a hearing leading up to her trial on a misdemeanor charge endangering her 1-year-old daughter.