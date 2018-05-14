Gregg Marshall gives thoughts on 2018 recruiting class

At his annual golf tournament at Wichita Country Club on Monday, Gregg Marshall gave his thoughts on the 2018 recruiting class.
Taylor Eldridge
Blooming purple Iris

Latest News

Blooming purple Iris

Watch as purple Iris bloom out in a time lapse video. The video shot over 2 weeks shows the evolution of the flowers as the garden come to life.

Deer escapes shark attack in Monterey Bay

Weird

Deer escapes shark attack in Monterey Bay

While conducting a white shark field survey in Monterey Bay, the founder of the Pelagic Shark Research Foundation, Sean Van Summeran, saw a frightened deer being circled by what appeared to be an adolescent great white shark.

Take a tour of the Colorado Derby Lofts

Latest News

Take a tour of the Colorado Derby Lofts

The Colorado Derby Lofts, a 9-story apartment building in an old USD 259 administrative building, are scheduled to open to the public June 1. The downtown lofts have ribbon windows, as well as a rooftop pool and grills. (Music: Bensound.com)

Stepmom of Lucas Hernandez in court

Crime & Courts

Stepmom of Lucas Hernandez in court

Det. Ryan Schomaker describes Emily Glass as “not emotional” after the disappearance of Lucas Hernandez. Glass was in court for a hearing leading up to her trial on a misdemeanor charge endangering her 1-year-old daughter.