Blooming purple Iris

While conducting a white shark field survey in Monterey Bay, the founder of the Pelagic Shark Research Foundation, Sean Van Summeran, saw a frightened deer being circled by what appeared to be an adolescent great white shark.
The Colorado Derby Lofts, a 9-story apartment building in an old USD 259 administrative building, are scheduled to open to the public June 1. The downtown lofts have ribbon windows, as well as a rooftop pool and grills. (Music: Bensound.com)
News: A video posted on Facebook shows a Warsaw, NC police officer choking a black man wearing prom attire and slamming him to the ground at a Waffle House. The police department and district attorney's office are investigating.
Det. Ryan Schomaker describes Emily Glass as “not emotional” after the disappearance of Lucas Hernandez. Glass was in court for a hearing leading up to her trial on a misdemeanor charge endangering her 1-year-old daughter.
Delano's Diner shared videos of two incidents of women stealing from waitresses in their restaurant. On April 30, 2018, a woman stole a server's purse and on May 10, another woman asked a server for a glass of water then took her money pouch.
All East needed was a draw to win the City League girls soccer title outright Thursday night at Carroll. The Aces relied on their defense to stave off the Eagles' high-flying offense and were successful, holding for a 1-1 tie in double overtime.