New movies in Wichita for the week of May 18, 2018

BEST BETS THIS WEEK
"Deadpool 2" — Foul-mouthed mutant mercenary Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) returns, forming a team of fellow mutant rogues to protect a young boy with supernatural abilities from the brutal, time-traveling mutant Cable (Josh Brolin, who seems to have a monopoly on superhero villains this year, after playing Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War").
"Book Club" — It's amazing that a pedigreed cast such as this — with Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen — comes together for this movie, a comedy about lifelong friends whose lives change after reading "50 Shades of Grey" in their monthly book club. But, hey, whatever gets the gang together.
ALSO NEW THIS WEEK
"Show Dogs" — If you're in the mood for a talking pooch (and who isn't?), then this is your movie, about a police dog named Max (voice of Ludicris — yes, the rapper) who goes undercover at a pretentious dog show to rescue a stolen panda. I did not make any of that up.
SPECIAL SCREENING
DeadBeat Klub double feature — Horror fans can rejoice with a screening of two films Sunday, May 20, at Barleycorn's, 608 E. Douglas: "Vampire Clay" (about a plasticine demon that devours the denizens of a rural art school) at 7 p.m. and "Terrifier" (about a maniacal clown) at 8:30. It costs $10 for both films or $6 for one. The Wheat Street cart will be selling vegan hot dogs, because that's what you want when you watch gory scary movies, right?
Comments