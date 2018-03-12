How a small-town Kansas firm became entangled in an NC Ponzi case

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos These six kids have gone missing in Kansas, their disappearances are still unsolved Pause Know your opponent: Marshall University Riley County Police Department challenges you to a chugging competition Crash kills driver, injures passenger in west Wichita 'Tough one to lose' Marshall says after Shockers eliminated from AAC tourney Late-game breakdown leads to elimination for Shockers Player is shoved into goal after dunk Shockers make a narrow escape from AAC quarterfinals Fuzzy's Taco Shop opens Monday in Wichita A look back at Conner Frankamp's basketball career Video Link copy Embed Code copy

For years, Charlotte businessman Rick Siskey built a a reputation as a savvy adviser to wealthy clients who lived a lavish lifestyle while also giving generously to charity. That all unraveled when he took his own life amid an FBI investigation that revealed he had long run a Ponzi scheme. Now investors are scrambling to get their money back. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

