Marshall on WSU's March Madness seed: "I'd like to be positively surprised one year"

Gregg Marshall admits it will be a nice feeling not having to sweat out Selection Sunday following a loss in a conference tournament before the championship game.
Wichita State (25-7) has a firm grasp on an at-large selection in the 68-team field of the NCAA Tournament. The only question is where the Shockers will be slotted in the bracket when the selections are announced later today at 5 p.m. on a live broadcast on TBS.
The consensus among bracketologists is that Wichita State is headed to Boise for a first-round game on Thursday as either a No. 4 or No. 5 seed. If WSU is slotted in the Midwest region, it could potentially see Kansas in a Sweet 16 game as the Jayhawks are the likely top seed in the Midwest.
"I really have no idea what to expect," Marshall said following WSU's 77-74 loss to Houston in the AAC tournament semifinals in Orlando. "We know we're in. I'd like to be positively surprised one year, but I'm not anticipating anything favorable. I just hope we get a good draw and go to a good place and we play well and see how far that can carry us."
After flying home on Sunday, Marshall and WSU will watch the Selection Show in a private room at Koch Arena.
The Shockers have built a respectable post-season resume with top-tier wins over Cincinnati, Houston, and Baylor, while also owning top-60 RPI wins over South Dakota State, Temple (twice), College of Charleston, and Marquette. WSU finished No. 12 in the RPI with 14 combined tier-one and tier-two wins, tied for seventh-most in the country.
WSU finished 9-7 against top-100 teams rated by statistician Ken Pomeroy's adjusted efficiency metrics.
Here are some of the final projections by noteworthy bracketologists entering Sunday's show:
The Athletic has WSU as the No. 5 seed in the South Region, playing No. 12 Murray State on Thursday in Boise. The Shockers would play the winner of No. 4 Auburn-No. 13 UNC-Greensboro with the potential No. 1 seed Virginia waiting in the Sweet 16.
Bracketville has WSU as the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region, playing No. 12 South Dakota State (again) on Thursday in Boise. The Shockers would play the winner of No. 4 Gonzaga-No. 13 UNC-Greensboro with a potential showdown with No. 1 KU in the Sweet 16.
ESPN has WSU as the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region, playing No. 13 South Dakota State (again) on Thursday in Boise. The Shockers would play the winner of No. 5 Gonzaga-No. 12 San Diego State with a potential showdown with No. 1 KU in the Sweet 16.
CBS has WSU as the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region, playing No. 13 UNC-Greensboro on Thursday in Boise. The Shockers would play the winner of No. 5 Clemson-No. 12 San Diego State with a potential showdown with No. 1 KU in the Sweet 16.
