Riley County Police Department challenges you to a chugging competition

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall and players Landry Shamet and Shaq Morris talk about some of the late game breakdowns that led to their 77-74 loss to Houston in the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday. (March 10, 2018)
A Hanover player is shoved into a basketball goal by a Centralia player during the Class 1A Div 1 semifinals on Friday at Fort Hays State University in Kansas. The video was taken by Hayden Gillum and has had millions of views.
Wichita State got all it could handle from Temple in their quarterfinal game of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. Taylor Eldridge of the Wichita Eagle talks about Wichita State's 89-81 win on Friday, March 9, 2018.
Conner Frankamp became the City League’s career all-time leading scorer in his four years at North High. When he transferred from Kansas to WSU to finish his career as a Shocker, many Wichitans desperately wanted him to be a scoring star.
Brick + Mortar Venue has purchased a 6,000-square-foot glass-walled tent that will debut during the NCAA men's basketball tournament next week. It will be equipped with TVs, bars, fire pits and a stage for performances. (Music: Bensound.com)
Erik Stevenson hears the noise. He hears the “overrated” chants, and he recognizes his position as a polarizing basketball player opposing crowds love to hate. Stevenson, who is headed to Wichita State after graduation, feeds off all of it.