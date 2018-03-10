Man killed after truck jumps curb, hits tree in west Wichita

The boom was so loud that Robert Crawford thought something had hit the house.
When he went outside at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, he saw that a white Ford F-150 had jumped the curb on the corner of Second and Edwards, went through the wooden fences in the back yard and slammed into a mulberry tree next to the neighbor's driveway.
A small fire had already started in the four-door, crew cab truck. Afraid the fire would spread to his girlfriend's house, Crawford ran to warn everyone inside to get out.
"By the time I got back around the corner, the cab was engulfed" in flames, Crawford said.
He found a man lying over on the driveway of his neighbor's house.
"He was saying 'Get the driver. Get the driver,'" Crawford said.
One neighbor had grabbed a fire extinguisher and another had hooked up a garden hose and dragged it across the street to try to keep the fire from spreading.
First responders arrived and began breaking out windows in the truck to try to reach the driver, he said. But the truck was going at least 60 miles an hour when it hit the fences and tree, an investigator later told Crawford.
The impact spun the truck 180 degrees and forced the engine and drive train into the cabin, pinning the 28-year-old driver. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
"It bothers me that I wasn't able to save the driver," Crawford said, his voice cracking with emotion as he stood near the fence shortly before noon on Saturday.
Dark divots in the soil showed where the truck had jumped the curb early that morning northwest of Douglas and Meridian. There were no skid marks leading up to the curb, indicating the driver didn't hit the brakes in the moments before the crash.
The Critical Accident Team was sent to the scene to gather evidence. Second Street and Edwards were both fully open to traffic by later Saturday morning.
As he was lying on the ground, the passenger reached up to grab Crawford's arm as he was speaking. Crawford said he could smell alcohol on the passenger, and police say alcohol is believed to have played a role in the crash.
