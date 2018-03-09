Galva teen recovering from collision that killed her mother

A 13-year-old girl from Galva has improved to fair condition at a Wichita hospital, one day after the head-on collision that killed her mother.
The collision occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday five miles east of McPherson on U.S. 56, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A Ford truck was traveling east on U.S. 56 when the driver, 57-year-old Timothy Kersten of Hillsboro, drifted left of the center line.
Abby McIntosh, 34, of Galva was driving west and swerved her Honda SUV onto the shoulder of U.S. 56 in an attempt to avoid being hit, according to the highway patrol report.
But the two vehicles struck each other head-on. Both Kersten and McIntosh were killed in the collision.
McIntosh's daughter, Jade Richardson, was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita in critical condition following the collision. She has been upgraded to fair condition as of Friday night, according to a Wesley spokeswoman.
Investigators don't know why Kersten's truck drifted so far out of the eastbound lane leading up to the collision.
Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for McIntosh's two young children.
