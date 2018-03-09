Young Maize girls team poised for future after 5A semifinal loss

Coming out of the locker room, there were no tears.
Maize lost to St. Thomas Aquinas 41-34 in the Class 5A girls semifinals Friday. The Saints won the state championship in 2017 and quite possibly could again this year.
Maize had just one senior.
The Eagles held a 28-25 lead midway through the third quarter but ran into foul trouble that sent Aquinas to the free throw line nine times in the fourth quarter. Maize just ran out of gas.
"The margin of error there is just so slim," coach Derron Handy said. "You gotta make shots when you get the opportunities because you just don't get very many."
Sophomore Emily Laham led the way for the Eagles with 10 points. Junior Alexis Cauthon scored nine. And sophomore Sydney Holmes added five more.
Selling youth isn't much of an excuse during a state semifinal, Handy said, but it is a sign for hope.
"We've been to the state tournament eight out of nine years, and that's just what we expect," he said. "It doesn't matter if you're a freshman or a sophomore or whatever, we expect you to play at a high level."
