Fuzzy's Taco Shop opens Monday in Wichita

The first 50 people through the door at Fuzzy's get free food for a year.
Denise Neil
Dust causes near blackout conditions

Dust and fire debris kicked up by 40-50 mph winds cause near blackout conditions Tuesday morning outside of Ashland. Winds across the state kicked up dust prompting a dust storm warning from the National Weather Service.