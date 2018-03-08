After 51 fouls and 3 technicals, Carroll girls advance

A 30-year statkeeper said he witnessed a game to remember for the wrong reasons.
Carroll beat Schlagle 77-56 Thursday night to advance in the Class 5A girls basketball tournament. There were 51 fouls, three technicals, and 64 shots from the free-throw line.
"That was one of the most brutal games I've seen," the statkeeper said.
Players on both sides jawed at one another. Fans got involved. And the fourth quarter took more than 30 minutes to get through.
There were 22 fouls in the fourth quarter. Seven came within a minute. Ten came in the final two minutes.
After the game, the Carroll players were excited to get back to the hotel. The message in the locker room was short.
"We've been talking about how many checks we need to get in the win column and zero in the loss column," coach Taylor Dugan said. "From here on out, it's gotta be momentum and consistency."
At halftime, the consistency was there. Carroll led 41-27. But the third quarter was ugly.
Schlagle had shown a propensity to go on bursts. With two minutes left in the third, the Stallions had cut the Carroll lead to two.
Carroll's lone senior Ashton McCorry said it was good her team felt a challenge in the first round and bounced back strongly from it.
"Unfortunately, that's kinda how we've been all season," she said. "We know we still haven't hit our peak, so that's our goal."
The fourth became a race to the foul line, one Carroll won easily. The Eagles' starters were out of the game with two minutes left.
"That last group that had to go through the most brutal part of the game, they're the ones who push us to be better," McCorry said.
Both Carroll's teams will be back at the Kansas Expocentre on Friday. The boys play Mill Valley at 4:45 p.m., and the girls play No. 1 Liberal at 6:30 p.m.
