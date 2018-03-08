Photographer makes living with cat portraits

Richard Katris has been traveling around the world to cat shows for 40 years. He had his photography booth set up at the Wichita Cat Fancy cat show at the Cotillion Ballroom. (Feb. 7, 2015)
Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle
Step inside Wichita's most unique new party place

Brick + Mortar Venue has purchased a 6,000-square-foot glass-walled tent that will debut during the NCAA men's basketball tournament next week. It will be equipped with TVs, bars, fire pits and a stage for performances. (Music: Bensound.com)

Dust causes near blackout conditions

Dust and fire debris kicked up by 40-50 mph winds cause near blackout conditions Tuesday morning outside of Ashland. Winds across the state kicked up dust prompting a dust storm warning from the National Weather Service.