Carroll boys advance on 'juice' and timely shooting

Midway through the fourth quarter, Carroll's Luke Evans, Tanner Mans and Carsen Pracht looked at one another with sly understanding.
They slapped the floor in unison as KC Schlagle brought the ball down the court. About 30 seconds later, Mans was pumping his hands to the roof after the Eagles forced a turnover on the baseline. Schlagle called a timeout.
Coming out of the timeout, Carroll got together and broke on what Pracht called the Eagles' motto.
"Juice."
Carroll beat Schlagle 58-47 in the first round of the Class 5A boys basketball tournament and had fun doing it.
" 'Juice' is how we stay hyped, stay focused and stay in the game," Pracht said. "We got the energy. We got all the juice."
Pracht was pivotal late in the fourth quarter. Schlagle cut a Carroll 13-point lead to one in after a couple of dunks and run-out layups, and coach Mike Domnick called a timeout.
He told his team coming back from those kinds of moments is how state championships are won.
"'Step up and knock down shots,'" Domnick said. "And what did Carsen Pracht do? Came up and knocked down some shots."
Pracht wasn't much of a factor in the first half. He didn't score a point after missing all five of his shots. He had no assists and one rebound. The stat sheet looked different by the final buzzer.
Pracht scored 19 second-half points on 8-of-11 shooting, including three threes. The Carroll point guard had only one turnover. Domnick said Pracht, a junior, has realized it's his time to step up.
Carroll lost to Eisenhower in the first round of the 2017 tournament after leading for majority of the game. The Tigers, like Schlagle did, went on a late run .
"I thought, 'We can't lose in the first round again,'" Pracht said. "I started to take over, and I did not want to go home. I wanted to make it to Friday."
The Carroll offense was methodical Wednesday. Each cut and pass was timed perfectly. The Eagles caught Schlagle in the air countless times for up-and-under buckets. An Eagle win was going to come down to how many times they could stop Schlagle's Tyon Grant-Foster.
An All-State candidate, Grant-Foster scored 19 points, but he struggled. He was 0-of-8 from three with four turnovers, only three rebounds and one assist. Standing 6-foot-6, his game resembles Southeast's Israel Barnes. But Carroll minimized him.
Every timeout was met with hands in the air to pump up the crowd. Every blocked shot or forced turnover was followed with high fives and smiles. Senior Luke Evans won a state championship in football for Carroll earlier this school year, but he said might be the most fun he has had playing sports.
"Sometimes it might actually be screwing around, but when it comes down to game time, these guys are ready to go," Evans said. "We're still gonna have fun while doing it. We make our runs and get our stops, everybody's just buying into the hype and the energy."
The Eagles face No. 8 seed Mill Valley in the Class 5A semifinals at 4:45 p.m. Friday at the Kansas Expocentre. Mill Valley upset top-seeded Eisenhower in the first round Wednesday. Carroll will have to bring the juice again.
"We've played some good basketball," Domnick said. "But this is awfully good."
