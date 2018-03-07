Student arrested at Stucky Middle School

A Stucky Middle School student was arrested Wednesday morning after making a threat, officials said.
"Stucky staff quickly investigated and took appropriate action against the student," USD 259 spokeswoman Susan Arensman said in an e-mail response to questions.
Wichita police said a 15-year-old boy posted a threat on social media. He was arrested following an investigation and taken to the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center.
Parents were notified of the threat and class activities were held as scheduled, Arensman said.
Wichita police are expected to release more information about the threat Thursday morning at City Hall.
