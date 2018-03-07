Wildfire in Greenwood County under control

Update, 1:12 p.m.

The fire is under control, Greenwood County dispatch confirmed. There has been no injuries or structural damage reported.

Crews are still on scene treating hot spots.

Original story

Crews in Hamilton County are trying to keep a wildfire from entering city limits, authorities said.

Two Kansas Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopters and eight soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 108th Aviation from Topeka are en route to Greenwood County for a fire suppression mission near the town of Hamilton.

Emergency Management Director Levi Vinson said authorities don't know how large the fire is, but it's not under control as of 12:30 p.m. It has been burning for about an hour, he said. Crews are now working to keep the fire from entering city limits, he said.

The soldiers will use 660-gallon Bambi buckets to drop water on fires in areas inaccessible to ground crews working on the blaze.