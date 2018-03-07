Kobach denied gun in courthouse as voting trial proceeds

On his way into a federal courthouse Wednesday, Kris Kobach asked the guards if he or an associate would be allowed to bring a firearm the next day and check it at their desk if he isn’t accompanied by a security detail.

The guards told him no.

Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state and a Republican candidate for governor, said his concern is about potential security threats on his way in and out of the federal courthouse in Kansas City, Kan., as he squares off against the American Civil Liberties Union in a high stakes trial that has national implications in the fight over voting rights.

He has been joined by a security detail for the first two days of the trial.

The case centers on whether Kansas has the authority to require prospective voters to provide proof of citizenship, such as a birth certificate or passport, under a law that Kobach crafted.

Supporters say the law prevents non-citizens from voting, but critics say it puts up additional hurdles to register that make it more difficult for young people, low-income people and minority groups to vote.

The ACLU contends that Kobach lacks the authority to require the documents under the federal National Voter Registration Act, which allows people to register at the DMV when they obtain a license.

The ACLU plans to show video of Kobach’s 2017 deposition case as part of the trial. That video could include details on Kobach's conversations with President Donald Trump on the subject of voter fraud.

Kobach’s team objected to that move Wednesday on the grounds that it had not had a chance to review the video. It requested that a transcript of the deposition be read instead.

Federal Judge Julie Robinson agreed to delay the viewing of the 45-minute video until Thursday to give Kobach’s team a chance to review it, but she rejected the requests to prevent it from being played at the trial.

"It's a video deposition. Video depositions are played and not read,” she said after a lengthy discussion on the issue Wednesday morning.

The first witness called during the trial’s second day was Marge Ahrens, a former co-president of the Kansas League of Women Voters, who testified on the law’s impact to voter registration drives after the law took effect in 2013.

“It was a dead hit. It was absolutely a blow… The League was really knocked off its feet,” Ahrens said. “We stopped registering voters. It was just that pure and simple.”

Ahrens explained that the extra requirements limited the ability of League volunteers to register high school and college students.

She said the League’s Sedgwick County chapter registered roughly 4,000 people in 2012, the last election before the proof of citizenship law took effect, but in 2014 it saw that number drop to 400.

The trial could determine whether thousands of potential voters can cast ballot this November when Kansas chooses a new governor.

However, Kobach said Wednesday that whichever side loses, the district court trial will likely appeal it to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.

He said the issue, which has already been the subject of years of litigation, is unlikely to be resolved for several more years.

Kobach said he was not thinking about how the results of the trial could impact his race for the Republican nomination for governor.