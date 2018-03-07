Kansas aviator Amelia Earhart is now an 'Inspiring' Barbie doll

Mattel has announced three new collectible Barbie dolls based on historical "Inspiring Women" for International Women's Day on Thursday, and one hails from Kansas.
Famous aviator Amelia Earhart is now a Barbie, along with Mexican artist and activist Frida Kahlo and Katherine Johnson, the NASA mathematician whose work was spotlighted in the 2016 movie, "Hidden Figures."
Johnson, who is 99, reportedly worked closely with Mattel to make sure the doll looked like her.
The dolls reportedly will be available in stores, though Mattel did not reveal a release date when it unveiled them on Tuesday. Pre-orders are being taken on the Barbie website, where each dolls costs $29.99. They come with information about the contributions the women made to the world.
Mattel also announced 14 new additions to its existing "Shero" line of Barbies named for inspirational contemporary women. Those new dolls include Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins, who is from Lawrence, and Australian wildlife conservationist Bindi Irwin.
Ballerina Misty Copeland, gymnast Gabby Douglas and "A Wrinkle in Time" director Ava DuVernay have already been included in the "Shero" line.
According to CNN, Mattel did a survey of about 8,000 moms around the world that found 86 percent are worried about the types of role models out there for their daughters these days.
“As a brand that inspires the limitless potential in girls, Barbie will be honoring its largest line up of role models timed to International Women’s Day, because we know that you can’t be what you can’t see,” Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and general manager for Barbie, said in a statement.
Earhart was a groundbreaking pilot when she disappeared on July 2, 1937 while attempting to fly around the world. Her disappearance over the Pacific Ocean remains a mystery and the subject of speculation and conspiracy theory to this day.
"Born in Kansas in 1897, Amelia Mary Earhart exuded a spirit of adventure even as a young child," the Barbie website reads. "That young adventurous girl later became the first female aviator to ever fly across the Atlantic Ocean.
"Throughout her career, Amelia courageously challenged the conventions of the times; she broke and set aviation records for women. She believed her accomplishments would prove men and women could be equal in jobs. In 1937, in what was to be a record-making flight as the first woman to fly solo around the world, Amelia Earhart and her plane vanished without a trace ...
"Her legacy lives on and inspires others to soar in their own adventures."
