City balks at OK'ing new apartments by Wichita State after building grows two stories

A plan for a large apartment building near Wichita State University’s Innovation Campus was sent back for reconsideration Tuesday, after residents and a City Council member complained the developer had upsized the project after presenting it to the neighborhood council.
At issue is a plan for the University Gardens apartment building, which would provide a private-sector alternative to on-campus housing for university students and employees of private businesses that share the Innovation Campus, a public-private partnership venture on the east side of the university’s property.
The proposed apartments would be near the northeast corner of Oliver and 21st Street North, across 21st from the campus.
The building is planned for a dilapidated parking lot adjacent to a strip shopping center.
The Planning Commission approved a zoning change to allow the project on Feb. 1.
But Tuesday, council member Brandon Johnson said the plan had grown from four to six stories since it was presented to his District 1 Advisory Board.
The developers “presented a photo of what a possible four-story building could look like,” Johnson said. “They spoke about the flexibility of going from four to six stories, but … the community really wants to know exactly what’s being proposed and be able to support or not support that. And right now it’s unknown.”
Residents Steve and Julia Falke spoke on behalf of nearby residents and said six stories would be twice as tall as nearby apartment complexes.
“We do have concerns as neighbors that at four (stories) it’s high,” Julia Falke said. “The thought of two more stories seems like it’s going to be a really big looming building in an area that doesn’t have that.”
Steve Falke said he wanted to avoid a “bait and switch” situation for the neighbors.
Representatives of the applicant, Wichita businessman Masoud Etezazi, said they didn’t feel they had misled the District Advisory Board and had tried to convey that the four-story building they showed at the meeting was a conceptual design and not the final product.
After the vote sending the project back, lawyer C. Edward Watson said he was disappointed “that the City Council would not support the ability of the private developer to create and develop its own vision for the project.”
Brian Lindebak, an engineer representing the developer, said he couldn’t estimate how many apartments might be built at the site because there’s no reason to do a full market analysis before the zoning is changed to allow the project.
Mayor Jeff Longwell and council member Pete Meitzner cautioned that if the city holds up the project too long, the developer could withdraw and there wouldn’t be any improvement to the corner.
But later, on a motion by Johnson, the council unanimously sent the project back to the Planning Commission for reconsideration.
That will give the District Advisory Board a chance to rehear the project and possibly withdraw its support.
“Today’s vote, I believe, is great, because that gives that developer a chance to finalize their plans that they say, show the community exactly what they’re going to build, and then we’ll be able to get feedback on whether we accept what they’re building,” Johnson said.
