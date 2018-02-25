Instant Pot recalls popular cooker for overheating and melting.

Multi-purpose cookware company Instant Pot has issued a recall following reports that one of its products overheating and melting, according to a post from the company in the Instant Pot® Community Facebook group.
The issue is affecting the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker, a device similar to a slow cooker, but with more functions, including roasting, stewing, baking, steaming and searing, according to the company’s website.
Instant Pot says in their post that the affected products have batch codes of 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746. Batch codes can be found on a silver label on the underside of the cooker, on the bottom right side of the label, the post says.
If your cooker has one of these codes on it, Instant Pot asks in their post that you stop using it.
“We want you to know that we take any problem with our products extremely seriously as safety and quality are our primary concern, and we are working cooperatively with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission,” the post says in part. “We anticipate providing updated information and next steps regarding receiving a replacement Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker within the next few weeks.”
Those with questions or concerns were directed in the post to call Instant Pot’s customer care line at If 1-800-828-7280, extension 2.
Instant Pot brand products are sold at several retailers across the US according to the corporate website, including Amazon, Belk, Kroger, Target and Walmart.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
