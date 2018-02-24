Kansas land that is site of Knute Rockne memorial sold for $4 million

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:30 Markis McDuffie says he’s back after scoring career-high 26 in SMU win Pause 3:17 Gregg Marshall praises Markis McDuffie, Shaquille Morris in postgame SMU comments 1:38 Gregg Marshall makes first public comments on Fred VanVleet siutuation 2:29 Highlights: Day 1 of 6/5A wrestling tournament does not disappoint 1:24 Return of the Pharaoh 0:33 Day 6 of the search for Lucas Hernandez 2:45 They’re being good neighbors in SoCe 1:41 Playing the musical saw 4:54 Neighbor recalls first - and last - time he saw missing 5-year-old child 2:00 The making of a wine slushie Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Nearly 87 years ago, a plane carrying legendary Notre Dame football coach Knute Rockne lost a wing and crashed on a farm in rural Chase County, Kan., killing everyone aboard. A marble and limestone monument was built at the crash site honoring Rockne and the seven others who died. Monty Davis and Kaitlyn Schwers The Kansas City Star

