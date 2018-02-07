More Videos

Barry Brown succeeds at point guard for Kansas State 1:06

Barry Brown succeeds at point guard for Kansas State

Pause
Gregg Marshall talks timeouts, good starts, and a win at Memphis 3:44

Gregg Marshall talks timeouts, good starts, and a win at Memphis

Andover Central tops Maize South 1:39

Andover Central tops Maize South

What Gregg Marshall did differently to spur WSU to win at Memphis 2:31

What Gregg Marshall did differently to spur WSU to win at Memphis

Two-alarm fire at apartment building 1:12

Two-alarm fire at apartment building

Bruce Weber says K-State guard Amaad Wainright is doing what he’s supposed to do 0:51

Bruce Weber says K-State guard Amaad Wainright is doing what he’s supposed to do

A demo of the high-tech menu at Chisholm's American Beef & Ale House 0:38

A demo of the high-tech menu at Chisholm's American Beef & Ale House

Multiple injuries after massive pileup on snow covered Iowa freeway 0:30

Multiple injuries after massive pileup on snow covered Iowa freeway

Hit the panic button? Take a deep dive into WSU's recent woes 10:20

Hit the panic button? Take a deep dive into WSU's recent woes

Chase and Annie Koch building new K-12 private school at Wichita State 0:44

Chase and Annie Koch building new K-12 private school at Wichita State

Bruce Weber’s press conference after Texas win

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com