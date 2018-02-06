More Videos

1:39 Andover Central tops Maize South

2:31 What Gregg Marshall did differently to spur WSU to win at Memphis

1:12 Six Apartments Closed by Apartment Building Fire

0:51 Bruce Weber says K-State guard Amaad Wainright is doing what he’s supposed to do

0:38 A demo of the high-tech menu at Chisholm's American Beef & Ale House

0:30 Multiple injuries after massive pileup on snow covered Iowa freeway

10:20 Hit the panic button? Take a deep dive into WSU's recent woes

0:44 Chase and Annie Koch building new K-12 private school at Wichita State

1:01 Cartier Diarra: We have to hit the reset button

8:24 Kansas State coach Bruce Weber talks after an 89-51 loss to West Virginia

1:53 Kamau Stokes on his return and West Virginia