More Videos

1:01 Cartier Diarra: We have to hit the reset button

8:24 Kansas State coach Bruce Weber talks after an 89-51 loss to West Virginia

1:53 Kamau Stokes on his return and West Virginia

1:45 Campus makes it 7-1 in 2018 with win over Newton

0:59 Miguel Bernal dives during the first day of the City League meet

3:49 Dining with Denise: The Flaming Cazuela is a Wichita legend

2:42 What did Thursday’s overtime loss to Temple look like?

2:17 What was going through Gregg Marshall’s mind on McDuffie’s final shot

1:13 Trinity Academy makes huge stride toward league title

0:50 Tour the new Dempsey's Burger Pub

0:51 See images of rare full moon 'lunar trifecta'