Miguel Bernal dives during the first day of the City League meet 0:59

Dining with Denise: The Flaming Cazuela is a Wichita legend 3:49

What did Thursday’s overtime loss to Temple look like? 2:42

What was going through Gregg Marshall’s mind on McDuffie’s final shot 2:17

Trinity Academy makes huge stride toward league title 1:13

Tour the new Dempsey's Burger Pub 0:50

See images of rare full moon 'lunar trifecta' 0:51

See more than 40 years of Riverfest posters 1:40

AP: State of our union by the numbers 1:48

Barry Brown says he had a bad game against KU 0:21

Campus makes it 7-1 in 2018 with win over Newton

The stock market is soaring, smashing record after record. The unemployment rate has ticked downward. Some categories of violent crime are down, too. But more U.S. troops are stationed in war zones. More people are dying of drug overdoses. More people think race relations have gotten worse under Trump. A statistical deep dive into the state of the union before President Trump offers his own assessment on Tuesday night.

Defense attorney describes scene as child was struck by officers bullet

Wichita defense attorney Charley O'Hara recounts Monday what he saw on a police officer's body cam video of an incident last month. O'Hara viewed the video of a police officer shooting at a dog Dec. 30, 2017, with a room full of children. O'Hara described how the officer took aim at the dog within just feet of a 9-year-old girl that was struck in the head by bullet fragments. Though the video has not been released to the public, O'Hara viewed the video with family members. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)