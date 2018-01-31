Ashley Harlan, 23, was killed in her Olathe home on the same day she planned to learn the sex of her first baby.
Pregnant woman killed in Olathe home on the day she was to learn her first baby's sex

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

January 31, 2018

The day she was killed, Ashley Harlan of Olathe had plans to learn the sex of her first baby.

Instead, the 23-year-old was found dead Tuesday afternoon inside a house at the Westerfield Townhouses off East Westerfield Place. Olathe police said one day later that Harlan’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Harlan had moved to Olathe earlier this month from Manhattan, Kan., to be nearer to her baby’s father, friends said, and was living in her grandfather’s house. Harlan was about 20 weeks along.

She had not had an easy life, according to Kaitlin Beeton, 22, and Tabitha Brown, 23 — both of whom described themselves as close friends of Harlan’s since grade school. Harlan attended Spring Hill Middle School with Beeton, and the two quickly became close in the town south of Olathe.

Harlan’s mother died when she was “very young,” Brown said, which resulted in her entering the foster care system. Harlan and Brown once lived together for a few months in the same foster home.

“She had a hard time finding her way,” Brown said.

But eventually, she did, Brown added.

ashley and friend
Tabitha Brown (left) lived with Harlan for a short time when the two were children in the same foster home. Brown said Harlan was turning her life around before she was killed. “I was so proud of my sister.”
Tabitha Brown

Though Harlan struggled with drug addiction after running away from her foster home, Brown said that with the help of friends she had gotten clean and begun working on behalf of victims of sex trafficking at Homestead Ministeries, a Christian-based organization in Manhattan.

“She’d been doing so well, working hard on her future,” Beeton said.

She was living in her grandfather’s home in Olathe until she and her boyfriend could “get back on their feet,” Beeton added.

Harlan planned to start a job in the coming weeks as a mentor to foster children.

Brown, who was to be the godmother to Harlan’s child and planned to go to the ultrasound appointment with Harlan, said her friend never did learn the sex of her baby.

“I don’t know who would want to hurt her,” Brown said. “She was the sweetest person I think I’ve ever known.”

