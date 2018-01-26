Barry Brown says he had a bad game against KU

More Videos

KU zone surprised K-State coach Bruce Weber

Defense attorney describes scene as child was struck by officers bullet

Wichita defense attorney Charley O'Hara recounts Monday what he saw on a police officer's body cam video of an incident last month. O'Hara viewed the video of a police officer shooting at a dog Dec. 30, 2017, with a room full of children. O'Hara described how the officer took aim at the dog within just feet of a 9-year-old girl that was struck in the head by bullet fragments. Though the video has not been released to the public, O'Hara viewed the video with family members. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)